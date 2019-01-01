ñol

Thunderbird Entertainment
(OTCQX:THBRF)
2.9182
0.2494[9.35%]
At close: Jun 3
3.63
0.7118[24.39%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low2.89 - 2.92
52 Week High/Low2.24 - 5.05
Open / Close2.89 / 2.92
Float / Outstanding- / 49.4M
Vol / Avg.4K / 19.6K
Mkt Cap144.1M
P/E43
50d Avg. Price2.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Thunderbird Entertainment (OTC:THBRF), Dividends

Thunderbird Entertainment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Thunderbird Entertainment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Thunderbird Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderbird Entertainment.

Q
What date did I need to own Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderbird Entertainment.

Q
How much per share is the next Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderbird Entertainment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Thunderbird Entertainment (OTCQX:THBRF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderbird Entertainment.

