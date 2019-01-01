QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.63 - 5.05
Mkt Cap
148.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32.2
EPS
0.04
Shares
49M
Outstanding
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc is a multi-platform media company that develops, produces, and distributes film and television programming for the domestic and international markets. The company's programs cover multiple genres with a focus on kids and family entertainment, scripted comedy, drama, and factual non-scripted content.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thunderbird Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thunderbird Entertainment (OTCQX: THBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thunderbird Entertainment's (THBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thunderbird Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thunderbird Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF)?

A

The stock price for Thunderbird Entertainment (OTCQX: THBRF) is $3.0259 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderbird Entertainment.

Q

When is Thunderbird Entertainment (OTCQX:THBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Thunderbird Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thunderbird Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) operate in?

A

Thunderbird Entertainment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.