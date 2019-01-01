ñol

Tecnoglass
(NYSE:TGLS)
21.65
-0.47[-2.12%]
At close: Jun 3
21.84
0.1900[0.88%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low21.65 - 22.08
52 Week High/Low17 - 34.9
Open / Close22.03 / 21.84
Float / Outstanding20.4M / 47.7M
Vol / Avg.167.2K / 224.6K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E12.85
50d Avg. Price22.82
Div / Yield0.26/1.19%
Payout Ratio10.88
EPS0.44
Total Float20.4M

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS), Dividends

Tecnoglass issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tecnoglass generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.10%

Annual Dividend

$0.26

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tecnoglass Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tecnoglass (TGLS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Tecnoglass (TGLS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Tecnoglass ($TGLS) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Tecnoglass (TGLS) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Tecnoglass (TGLS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Tecnoglass (TGLS) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS)?
A

The most current yield for Tecnoglass (TGLS) is 1.21% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

