Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Tongdao Liepin Group is a China-based company engaged in the provision of talent acquisition services to individuals, businesses, and headhunters. The company provides a platform for job seekers to seek career opportunities by connecting them to companies hiring. The firm delivers talent services to individual users mainly through its website, mobile application (Liepin Tongdao) and the WeChat official account.

Tongdao Liepin Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCPK: TGDLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tongdao Liepin Group's (TGDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tongdao Liepin Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tongdao Liepin Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF)?

A

The stock price for Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCPK: TGDLF) is $1.4325 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 13:35:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tongdao Liepin Group.

Q

When is Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCPK:TGDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Tongdao Liepin Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tongdao Liepin Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF) operate in?

A

Tongdao Liepin Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.