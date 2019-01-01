Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$4.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.9M
Earnings History
Transphorm Questions & Answers
When is Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) reporting earnings?
Transphorm (TGAN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Transphorm’s (NASDAQ:TGAN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
