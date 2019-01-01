TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 17, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) was provided by RBC Capital, and TransGlobe Energy upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TransGlobe Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TransGlobe Energy was filed on May 17, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is trading at is $5.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
