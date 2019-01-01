ñol

TFS Financial
(NASDAQ:TFSL)
14.74
-0.38[-2.51%]
At close: Jun 3
14.74
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.69 - 15.11
52 Week High/Low13.69 - 22.52
Open / Close15 / 14.74
Float / Outstanding52M / 280.8M
Vol / Avg.334K / 279.9K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E64.09
50d Avg. Price15.24
Div / Yield1.13/7.67%
Payout Ratio490.22
EPS0.06
Total Float52M

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL), Dividends

TFS Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TFS Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.59%

Annual Dividend

$1.13

Last Dividend

Mar 8

Next Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

TFS Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next TFS Financial (TFSL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own TFS Financial (TFSL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for TFS Financial ($TFSL) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of TFS Financial (TFSL) shares by June 7, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next TFS Financial (TFSL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for TFS Financial (TFSL) will be on June 6, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)?
A

The most current yield for TFS Financial (TFSL) is 7.79% and is payable next on June 21, 2022

