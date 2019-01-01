Thai Film Industries PCL is engaged in the manufacturing of packaging film. The company's product consists of two types which include film type and end-use applications. Its film type product includes biaxially oriented polypropylene films, cast polypropylene films, polyethylene terephthalate films, and metalized films. Its end-use applications consist of flexible packaging, publishing, flower wrap, adhesive tape, labels, textile bags, overwrap, fresh produce and biodegradable. The company's operations are carried out in several geographical regions such as Thailand, Asia, America and others where a major part of the revenue is generated from Thailand.