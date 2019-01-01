Terna SpA is an electricity transmission system operator that owns virtually all of the Italian National Transmission Grid. With a monopoly under an Italian government license, Terna transmits and dispatches electricity throughout the country. It is also responsible for the planning, construction, and maintenance of the nation's electrical grid. Terna segments its operations into its Regulated Activities, Non-Regulated Activities, and International Activities. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from charging transmission fees as a part of its Regulated Activities. Under its Non-Regulated Activities, Terna mainly produces and sells electricity transformers. The company has also made efforts to expand its operations into Italy's neighboring countries and North Africa.