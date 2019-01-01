QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Terna SpA is an electricity transmission system operator that owns virtually all of the Italian National Transmission Grid. With a monopoly under an Italian government license, Terna transmits and dispatches electricity throughout the country. It is also responsible for the planning, construction, and maintenance of the nation's electrical grid. Terna segments its operations into its Regulated Activities, Non-Regulated Activities, and International Activities. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from charging transmission fees as a part of its Regulated Activities. Under its Non-Regulated Activities, Terna mainly produces and sells electricity transformers. The company has also made efforts to expand its operations into Italy's neighboring countries and North Africa.

Terna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terna (TEZNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terna (OTCPK: TEZNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terna's (TEZNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Terna.

Q

What is the target price for Terna (TEZNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Terna

Q

Current Stock Price for Terna (TEZNY)?

A

The stock price for Terna (OTCPK: TEZNY) is $23.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terna (TEZNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2012.

Q

When is Terna (OTCPK:TEZNY) reporting earnings?

A

Terna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Terna (TEZNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terna.

Q

What sector and industry does Terna (TEZNY) operate in?

A

Terna is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.