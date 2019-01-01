QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
4.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
76M
Outstanding
Tevano Systems Holdings Inc is in the business of designing, developing, marketing, and selling self-service kiosks for non-physical contact monitoring, testing temperatures and dispensing hand sanitizer for the post COVID-19 environment.

Tevano Systems Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tevano Systems Hldgs (TEVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tevano Systems Hldgs (OTCPK: TEVNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tevano Systems Hldgs's (TEVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tevano Systems Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Tevano Systems Hldgs (TEVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tevano Systems Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tevano Systems Hldgs (TEVNF)?

A

The stock price for Tevano Systems Hldgs (OTCPK: TEVNF) is $0.06255 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:42:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tevano Systems Hldgs (TEVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tevano Systems Hldgs.

Q

When is Tevano Systems Hldgs (OTCPK:TEVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Tevano Systems Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tevano Systems Hldgs (TEVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tevano Systems Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tevano Systems Hldgs (TEVNF) operate in?

A

Tevano Systems Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.