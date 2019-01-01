QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/79.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
12.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
161.7M
Outstanding
Tectonic Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged, in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the State of Alaska. The company's exploration is focused on discovering and delineating gold resources. Its properties portfolio includes the Tibbs Property; the Seventymile Property; the Maple Leaf property and the Northway Property.

Tectonic Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tectonic Metals (TETOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tectonic Metals (OTCQB: TETOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tectonic Metals's (TETOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tectonic Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Tectonic Metals (TETOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tectonic Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Tectonic Metals (TETOF)?

A

The stock price for Tectonic Metals (OTCQB: TETOF) is $0.0793 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tectonic Metals (TETOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tectonic Metals.

Q

When is Tectonic Metals (OTCQB:TETOF) reporting earnings?

A

Tectonic Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tectonic Metals (TETOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tectonic Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Tectonic Metals (TETOF) operate in?

A

Tectonic Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.