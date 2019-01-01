TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TELA Bio missed estimated earnings by 33.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TELA Bio's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.52 -0.52 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.57 -0.57 -0.56 Revenue Estimate 7.98M 7.55M 6.31M 5.46M Revenue Actual 8.37M 7.65M 7.56M 5.88M

