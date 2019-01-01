TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TELA Bio
TELA Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting TELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) was provided by Piper Sandler, and TELA Bio maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TELA Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TELA Bio was filed on August 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TELA Bio (TELA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $17.00. The current price TELA Bio (TELA) is trading at is $6.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.