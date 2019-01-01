T&D Holdings (OTC:TDHOY), Dividends

T&D Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash T&D Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for T&D Holdings.
There are no upcoming dividends for T&D Holdings (TDHOY). The last dividend payout was on July 27, 2012 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for T&D Holdings (TDHOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on July 27, 2012
The most current yield for T&D Holdings (TDHOY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 27, 2012
Browse dividends on all stocks.