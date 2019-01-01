Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$138.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$151.2M
Earnings History
Tricon Residential Questions & Answers
When is Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) reporting earnings?
Tricon Residential (TCN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tricon Residential’s (NYSE:TCN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $114M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
