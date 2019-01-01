Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting TCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.43% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Tricon Residential maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tricon Residential, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tricon Residential was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tricon Residential (TCN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.75 to $13.50. The current price Tricon Residential (TCN) is trading at is $12.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.