QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Transcontinental Realty
(NYSE:TCI)
45.5564
-1.4436[-3.07%]
At close: Jun 3
37.80
-7.7564[-17.03%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low45.56 - 46.9
52 Week High/Low29.2 - 47.35
Open / Close45.56 / 46.9
Float / Outstanding1.2M / 8.6M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 3.4K
Mkt Cap393.6M
P/E312.67
50d Avg. Price41.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.68
Total Float1.2M

Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI), Dividends

Transcontinental Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Transcontinental Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 19, 2000
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Transcontinental Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Transcontinental Realty (TCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transcontinental Realty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on September 29, 2000.

Q
What date did I need to own Transcontinental Realty (TCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transcontinental Realty (TCI). The last dividend payout was on September 29, 2000 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next Transcontinental Realty (TCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transcontinental Realty (TCI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on September 29, 2000

Q
What is the dividend yield for Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI)?
A

Transcontinental Realty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Transcontinental Realty (TCI) was $0.18 and was paid out next on September 29, 2000.

