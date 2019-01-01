ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Therma Bright
(OTCQB:TBRIF)
0.12
00
At close: Jun 1
0.2847
0.1647[137.25%]
After Hours: 8:03AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 239.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 29K
Mkt Cap28.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Therma Bright (OTC:TBRIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Therma Bright reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$6.9K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Therma Bright using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Therma Bright Questions & Answers

Q
When is Therma Bright (OTCQB:TBRIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Therma Bright

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Therma Bright (OTCQB:TBRIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Therma Bright

Q
What were Therma Bright’s (OTCQB:TBRIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Therma Bright

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.