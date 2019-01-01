Therma Bright Inc is a medical technology company focused on providing dermatological products in the medical device field. It has a proprietary thermal therapy technology that uses heat and light energy to provide topical relief to skin irritations resulting from insect bites, stings, and the prevention of cold sores. The company's products include TherOZap and InterceptCS. The InterceptCS system provides controlled topical heat, without the risk of burning the skin, which will naturally prevent cold sore outbreaks. The TherOZap thermal therapy reduces the inflammatory response, relieving the symptoms of pain, itch, and inflammation associated with bites and stings.