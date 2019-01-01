QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 1
Mkt Cap
44.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
239.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Therma Bright Inc is a medical technology company focused on providing dermatological products in the medical device field. It has a proprietary thermal therapy technology that uses heat and light energy to provide topical relief to skin irritations resulting from insect bites, stings, and the prevention of cold sores. The company's products include TherOZap and InterceptCS. The InterceptCS system provides controlled topical heat, without the risk of burning the skin, which will naturally prevent cold sore outbreaks. The TherOZap thermal therapy reduces the inflammatory response, relieving the symptoms of pain, itch, and inflammation associated with bites and stings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Therma Bright Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Therma Bright (TBRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Therma Bright (OTCQB: TBRIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Therma Bright's (TBRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Therma Bright.

Q

What is the target price for Therma Bright (TBRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Therma Bright

Q

Current Stock Price for Therma Bright (TBRIF)?

A

The stock price for Therma Bright (OTCQB: TBRIF) is $0.18495 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:31:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Therma Bright (TBRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Therma Bright.

Q

When is Therma Bright (OTCQB:TBRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Therma Bright does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Therma Bright (TBRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Therma Bright.

Q

What sector and industry does Therma Bright (TBRIF) operate in?

A

Therma Bright is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.