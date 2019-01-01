Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.520
Quarterly Revenue
$15.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$15.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Territorial Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Territorial Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) reporting earnings?
Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.45, which missed the estimate of $0.46.
What were Territorial Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:TBNK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.6M, which missed the estimate of $15.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.