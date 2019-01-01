QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.1K
Div / Yield
0.92/3.65%
52 Wk
24.14 - 30.04
Mkt Cap
235.3M
Payout Ratio
48.17
Open
-
P/E
13.19
EPS
0.46
Shares
9.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a wide variety of FDIC-insured deposit products and loan products for the consumer and small businesses. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one-to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. Its loan segment portfolio consists of Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial, and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity loans & line of credit; and Consumer & others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.460 0.0400
REV14.670M15.155M485.000K

Analyst Ratings

Territorial Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Territorial Bancorp's (TBNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting TBNK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)?

A

The stock price for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) is $25.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) reporting earnings?

A

Territorial Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Territorial Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) operate in?

A

Territorial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.