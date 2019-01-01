Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a wide variety of FDIC-insured deposit products and loan products for the consumer and small businesses. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one-to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. Its loan segment portfolio consists of Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial, and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity loans & line of credit; and Consumer & others.