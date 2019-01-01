|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.460
|0.0400
|REV
|14.670M
|15.155M
|485.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Territorial Bancorp’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
The latest price target for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting TBNK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) is $25.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Territorial Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Territorial Bancorp.
Territorial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.