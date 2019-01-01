ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ToughBuilt Industries missed estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $12.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
ToughBuilt Industries Questions & Answers
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-375.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
