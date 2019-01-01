ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ToughBuilt Industries missed estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $12.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.43% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.