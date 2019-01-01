ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting TBLT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -68.88% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and ToughBuilt Industries initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ToughBuilt Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ToughBuilt Industries was filed on October 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) is trading at is $4.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
