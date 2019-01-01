Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was up $9.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carrols Restaurant Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.15 0.09 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.16 0 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 415.83M 417.99M 426.80M 368.31M Revenue Actual 416.13M 421.70M 424.54M 389.99M

