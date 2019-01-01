ñol

Carrols Restaurant Group
(NASDAQ:TAST)
1.91
0.04[2.14%]
At close: Jun 3
1.91
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low1.8 - 1.92
52 Week High/Low1.28 - 6.36
Open / Close1.84 / 1.91
Float / Outstanding35.7M / 53.3M
Vol / Avg.251.1K / 331.6K
Mkt Cap101.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float35.7M

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Carrols Restaurant Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$399.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$399.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was up $9.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carrols Restaurant Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.15 0.09 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.16 0 -0.13
Revenue Estimate 415.83M 417.99M 426.80M 368.31M
Revenue Actual 416.13M 421.70M 424.54M 389.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Carrols Restaurant Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Carrols Restaurant Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) reporting earnings?
A

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Q
What were Carrols Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:TAST) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $279.5M, which beat the estimate of $275.5M.

