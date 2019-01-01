Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting TAST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.07% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Carrols Restaurant Group downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Carrols Restaurant Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Carrols Restaurant Group was filed on January 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $6.00 to $3.00. The current price Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is trading at is $1.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
