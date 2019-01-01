Talon International Inc and subsidiaries is an apparel company that specializes in the distribution of trim items to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers and mass merchandisers. The company acts as a full service outsourced trim management department for manufacturers, a specified supplier of trim items to owners of specific brands, brand licensees and retailers, a manufacturer and distributor of zippers under the Talon brand name and a distributor of stretch waistbands that utilize licensed patented technology under the Tekfit/Adjustec brand name.