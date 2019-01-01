QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 12:04PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Talon International Inc and subsidiaries is an apparel company that specializes in the distribution of trim items to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers and mass merchandisers. The company acts as a full service outsourced trim management department for manufacturers, a specified supplier of trim items to owners of specific brands, brand licensees and retailers, a manufacturer and distributor of zippers under the Talon brand name and a distributor of stretch waistbands that utilize licensed patented technology under the Tekfit/Adjustec brand name.

Talon International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talon International (TALN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talon International (OTCPK: TALN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Talon International's (TALN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talon International.

Q

What is the target price for Talon International (TALN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Talon International

Q

Current Stock Price for Talon International (TALN)?

A

The stock price for Talon International (OTCPK: TALN) is $0.105 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:52:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talon International (TALN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talon International.

Q

When is Talon International (OTCPK:TALN) reporting earnings?

A

Talon International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talon International (TALN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talon International.

Q

What sector and industry does Talon International (TALN) operate in?

A

Talon International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.