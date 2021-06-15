Aramark Partners With Talon For Waistband Technology
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) secured an exclusive partnership with Talon International Inc (OTC: TALN), the maker of Adjustec waistband technology.
- The Adjustec technology is used in Aramark’s Authentic collection of shorts and pants to create greater comfort for wearers.
- Through the partnership, this garment technology will be offered outside of a retail setting in uniform rental garments across a variety of industrial workspaces.
- “Talon’s patented waistband technology will make our rental clothing the premium choice for fit and satisfaction,” said Art Wake, President, Aramark Uniform Services.
- Adjustec technology provides fewer sizing changes and greater fit accuracy.
- Price action: ARMK shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $37.60 on the last check Tuesday.
