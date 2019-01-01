Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company maintains two operational segments, Self-Medication and Prescription Pharmaceuticals. The vast majority of Taisho's revenue is derived from its Self-Medication segment. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. The vast majority of sales are generated by sales to external customers in Japan.