QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.12/6.25%
52 Wk
1.91 - 1.91
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
158.98
Open
-
P/E
21.97
EPS
0.03
Shares
612.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sacyr SA develops complex infrastructure projects and provides construction services for various industrial markets. It constructs roads, buildings, water systems, plants, and equipment to enhance working environments within facilities. The company has four business divisions: construction (the majority of total revenue), concessions, services, and industrial. Its comprehensive range of services primarily relates to the maintenance of facilities, energy-efficient solutions, and environmental services geared toward water treatment and waste management. Concessions have been granted to Sacyr in various countries, as the company looks to build and maintain better transportation networks for the public. It operates on five continents, with Europe and South America both important regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sacyr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sacyr (SYRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sacyr (OTCPK: SYRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sacyr's (SYRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sacyr.

Q

What is the target price for Sacyr (SYRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sacyr

Q

Current Stock Price for Sacyr (SYRVF)?

A

The stock price for Sacyr (OTCPK: SYRVF) is $1.91 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:36:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sacyr (SYRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sacyr.

Q

When is Sacyr (OTCPK:SYRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Sacyr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sacyr (SYRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sacyr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sacyr (SYRVF) operate in?

A

Sacyr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.