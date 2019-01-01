Synalloy Corp is engaged in the chemical and metal industry. The group operates into two reportable segments namely the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. It manufactures welded pipe and tube, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys. The company also produces specialty chemicals and dyes used in various end markets including carpet, mining, and textiles. It generates maximum revenue from the Metals Segment. The Metals Segment markets include oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, automotive and commercial transportation, appliance, architectural, and other heavy industries.