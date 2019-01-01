QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Synalloy Corp is engaged in the chemical and metal industry. The group operates into two reportable segments namely the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. It manufactures welded pipe and tube, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys. The company also produces specialty chemicals and dyes used in various end markets including carpet, mining, and textiles. It generates maximum revenue from the Metals Segment. The Metals Segment markets include oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, automotive and commercial transportation, appliance, architectural, and other heavy industries.

Synalloy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synalloy (SYNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synalloy's (SYNL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synalloy (SYNL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) was reported by BB&T Capital on November 10, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SYNL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.19% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synalloy (SYNL)?

A

The stock price for Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) is $15.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synalloy (SYNL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) reporting earnings?

A

Synalloy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Synalloy (SYNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synalloy.

Q

What sector and industry does Synalloy (SYNL) operate in?

A

Synalloy is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.