Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.75 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
382.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
218.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Synlait Milk Ltd is a dairy processing company that benefits from a differentiated milk supply and unique operating environment in New Zealand. The business operates within one industry that includes the manufacture of milk powder and its related products, liquid milk, cheese, and butter. The company's success is largely due to its core infant nutrition business. Some of its key products include infant nutritional powders, whole milk powders, skim milk powders, anhydrous milk fat, and lactoferrin. The company is largely export-focused with China as its largest export market. The acquisition of two cheese companies resulted in an instant increase in the cheese segment and a more diversified earnings base.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Synlait Milk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synlait Milk (SMLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synlait Milk (OTCPK: SMLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synlait Milk's (SMLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synlait Milk.

Q

What is the target price for Synlait Milk (SMLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synlait Milk

Q

Current Stock Price for Synlait Milk (SMLKF)?

A

The stock price for Synlait Milk (OTCPK: SMLKF) is $1.75 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 14:42:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synlait Milk (SMLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synlait Milk.

Q

When is Synlait Milk (OTCPK:SMLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Synlait Milk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synlait Milk (SMLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synlait Milk.

Q

What sector and industry does Synlait Milk (SMLKF) operate in?

A

Synlait Milk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.