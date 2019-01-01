Synlait Milk Ltd is a dairy processing company that benefits from a differentiated milk supply and unique operating environment in New Zealand. The business operates within one industry that includes the manufacture of milk powder and its related products, liquid milk, cheese, and butter. The company's success is largely due to its core infant nutrition business. Some of its key products include infant nutritional powders, whole milk powders, skim milk powders, anhydrous milk fat, and lactoferrin. The company is largely export-focused with China as its largest export market. The acquisition of two cheese companies resulted in an instant increase in the cheese segment and a more diversified earnings base.