QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS: SYLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF's (SYLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)?

A

The stock price for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS: SYLD) is $61.465 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) reporting earnings?

A

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) operate in?

A

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.