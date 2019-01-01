|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Software (OTCQX: SWDAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Software.
There is no analysis for Software
The stock price for Software (OTCQX: SWDAF) is $35.54 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 15:03:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Software.
Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Software.
Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.