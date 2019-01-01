QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.92/2.60%
52 Wk
35.54 - 50.32
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
56.72
Open
-
P/E
23.41
EPS
0.22
Shares
74M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Software AG is a Germany-based provider of software solutions for the banking, communication and media, local and federal government, energy, insurance, transportation, retail, and manufacturing end markets. Its services include business process management, portfolio management, risk and compliance management, operational intelligence, and streaming analytics, many of which are delivered via cloud-based software applications. The firm has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Software (SWDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Software (OTCQX: SWDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Software's (SWDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Software.

Q

What is the target price for Software (SWDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Software (SWDAF)?

A

The stock price for Software (OTCQX: SWDAF) is $35.54 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 15:03:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Software (SWDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Software.

Q

When is Software (OTCQX:SWDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Software (SWDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Software (SWDAF) operate in?

A

Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.