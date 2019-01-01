ñol

Spring Valley Acquisition
(NASDAQ:SVII)
$10.13
At close: Dec 22
Day Range10.130 - 10.13052 Wk Range0 - 10.570Open / Close10.130 / 10.130Float / Outstanding- / 30.667M
Vol / Avg.106.000 / 80.142KMkt Cap310.653MP/E-50d Avg. Price8.660
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.002

There is no Press for this Ticker
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.
Q

How do I buy Spring Valley Acquisition (SVII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ: SVII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spring Valley Acquisition's (SVII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spring Valley Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Spring Valley Acquisition (SVII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spring Valley Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Spring Valley Acquisition (SVII)?

A

The stock price for Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ: SVII) is $10.13 last updated December 22, 2022, 3:29 PM UTC.

Q

Does Spring Valley Acquisition (SVII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spring Valley Acquisition.

Q

When is Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVII) reporting earnings?

A

Spring Valley Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spring Valley Acquisition (SVII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spring Valley Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Spring Valley Acquisition (SVII) operate in?

A

Spring Valley Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.