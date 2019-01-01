QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Subsea 7 is one of the largest engineering and construction (E&C) service providers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It provides a range of services, including subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF), fabrication, installation, maintenance, and heavy lifting, among many others. It's increasingly focusing on renewables, particularly offshore wind farms, which require equipment and expertise similar to offshore oil and gas developments.

Subsea 7 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Subsea 7 (SUBCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Subsea 7 (OTCPK: SUBCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Subsea 7's (SUBCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Subsea 7.

Q

What is the target price for Subsea 7 (SUBCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Subsea 7 (OTCPK: SUBCY) was reported by Citigroup on November 15, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SUBCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Subsea 7 (SUBCY)?

A

The stock price for Subsea 7 (OTCPK: SUBCY) is $6.695 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Subsea 7 (SUBCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2012.

Q

When is Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) reporting earnings?

A

Subsea 7’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Subsea 7 (SUBCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Subsea 7.

Q

What sector and industry does Subsea 7 (SUBCY) operate in?

A

Subsea 7 is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.