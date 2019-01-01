QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
0.71/3.94%
52 Wk
16.36 - 23.86
Mkt Cap
9.7B
Payout Ratio
131.51
Open
-
P/E
34.98
Shares
540.7M
Outstanding
St James's Place PLC provides investment and wealth management services to individuals, trustees, and businesses. The company also sells life insurance products and offers trustee services. The firm manages assets through the selection of external managers and does not employ an in-house investment management team. The majority of the company's investments are in equities, although St James's Place also invests in fixed income, cash, property, and alternative investments. The vast majority of revenue comes from the United Kingdom.

St James's Place Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy St James's Place (STJPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of St James's Place (OTCPK: STJPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are St James's Place's (STJPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for St James's Place.

Q

What is the target price for St James's Place (STJPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for St James's Place

Q

Current Stock Price for St James's Place (STJPF)?

A

The stock price for St James's Place (OTCPK: STJPF) is $17.9675 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:36:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does St James's Place (STJPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for St James's Place.

Q

When is St James's Place (OTCPK:STJPF) reporting earnings?

A

St James's Place does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is St James's Place (STJPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for St James's Place.

Q

What sector and industry does St James's Place (STJPF) operate in?

A

St James's Place is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.