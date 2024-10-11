JPMorgan, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $41.65 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $212.56 in after-hours trading.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY announced the sale of its Trace regional hospital real estate for $2 million. SunLink Health shares gained 6% to $0.86 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Company WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $20.41 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.1% to $57.80 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Fastenal Company FAST is projected to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion. Fastenal shares fell 0.6% to $69.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares gained 0.6% to $74.89 in after-hours trading.
