JPMorgan, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co . JPM to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $41.65 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $212.56 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Fastenal Company FAST is projected to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion. Fastenal shares fell 0.6% to $69.60 in after-hours trading.

