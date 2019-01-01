QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Sure Trace Security Corp is engaged in anti-counterfeiting and authentication products. It operates through its subsidiary, which makes a colorless chemical fluid that is designed to prevent theft or counterfeiting.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sure Trace Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sure Trace Security (SSTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sure Trace Security (OTCEM: SSTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sure Trace Security's (SSTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sure Trace Security.

Q

What is the target price for Sure Trace Security (SSTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sure Trace Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Sure Trace Security (SSTY)?

A

The stock price for Sure Trace Security (OTCEM: SSTY) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:04:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sure Trace Security (SSTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sure Trace Security.

Q

When is Sure Trace Security (OTCEM:SSTY) reporting earnings?

A

Sure Trace Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sure Trace Security (SSTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sure Trace Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Sure Trace Security (SSTY) operate in?

A

Sure Trace Security is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.