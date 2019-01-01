QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:47AM

Analyst Ratings

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ARCA: SSO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProShares Ultra S&P500's (SSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra S&P500.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ARCA: SSO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on June 8, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.50 expecting SSO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -80.52% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ARCA: SSO) is $59.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ARCA:SSO) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Ultra S&P500 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra S&P500.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) operate in?

A

ProShares Ultra S&P500 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.