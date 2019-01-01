QQQ
Range
13.85 - 13.85
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/17.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.31 - 14.09
Mkt Cap
73.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.85
P/E
34.63
EPS
0.02
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Catalyst Bancorp Inc is a banking company.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV1.931M

Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Catalyst Bancorp's (CLST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Catalyst Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Catalyst Bancorp (CLST)?

A

The stock price for Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLST) is $13.85 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Catalyst Bancorp.

Q

When is Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) reporting earnings?

A

Catalyst Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Catalyst Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) operate in?

A

Catalyst Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.