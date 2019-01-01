QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Searchlight Minerals Corp is a exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the slag reprocessing project and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties at the Clarkdale Slag Project. The Clarkdale Slag Project located in Arizona is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine also in Arizona. The company through its project involves in the exploration for precious metals on mining claims near Searchlight, Nevada.


Searchlight Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Searchlight Minerals (SRCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Searchlight Minerals (OTCPK: SRCH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Searchlight Minerals's (SRCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Searchlight Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Searchlight Minerals (SRCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Searchlight Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Searchlight Minerals (SRCH)?

A

The stock price for Searchlight Minerals (OTCPK: SRCH) is $0.0149 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:26:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Searchlight Minerals (SRCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Searchlight Minerals.

Q

When is Searchlight Minerals (OTCPK:SRCH) reporting earnings?

A

Searchlight Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Searchlight Minerals (SRCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Searchlight Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Searchlight Minerals (SRCH) operate in?

A

Searchlight Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.