Searchlight Minerals Corp is a exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the slag reprocessing project and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties at the Clarkdale Slag Project. The Clarkdale Slag Project located in Arizona is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine also in Arizona. The company through its project involves in the exploration for precious metals on mining claims near Searchlight, Nevada.