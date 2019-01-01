QQQ
Sirona Biochem Corp is a development stage biotechnology company. The principal activities of the company are the development of cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients which are licensed to partners in exchange for upfront, milestone, and royalty payments. The company acts as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary technology platform with a specialization in the stabilization of carbohydrate molecules. It has a business presence in Canada and France.

Sirona Biochem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sirona Biochem (SRBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sirona Biochem (OTCPK: SRBCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sirona Biochem's (SRBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sirona Biochem.

Q

What is the target price for Sirona Biochem (SRBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sirona Biochem

Q

Current Stock Price for Sirona Biochem (SRBCF)?

A

The stock price for Sirona Biochem (OTCPK: SRBCF) is $0.1565 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:34:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sirona Biochem (SRBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sirona Biochem.

Q

When is Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Sirona Biochem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sirona Biochem (SRBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sirona Biochem.

Q

What sector and industry does Sirona Biochem (SRBCF) operate in?

A

Sirona Biochem is in the sector and industry.