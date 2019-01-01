QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ: SQQQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ's (SQQQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ: SQQQ) is $43.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2020.

Q

When is ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.