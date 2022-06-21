89 Biggest Movers From Friday

by

Gainers Revlon, Inc. REV jumped 91.3% to close at $3.73 on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 67.9% to close at $10.00. Grove Collaborative and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II announced the completion of their previously announced business combination.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO gained 62.5% to close at $1.30. AstraZeneca is rumored to be eyeing takeover of Mereo BioPharma Group, according to a report in The Times.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN climbed 49.8% to close at $4.44.

Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL gained 35.3% to settle at $6.90.

gained 35.3% to settle at $6.90. Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS surged 31.9% to close at $1.18. Clovis Oncology recently announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW jumped 31.4% to close at $0.80. Jupiter Wellness retired approximately 10% of its outstanding shares.

Satellogic Inc. SATL jumped 29.6% to close at $5.04.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS gained 29.4% to close at $0.3650 after jumping 100% on Thursday.

Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN climbed 29.2% to close at $0.76.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP jumped 28.8% to close at $0.3002.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB gained 28.1% to close at $3.51.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 27.3% to settle at $1.82.

gained 27.3% to settle at $1.82. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 26.9% to close at $4.44. Comera was granted U.S. patent titled 'Excipient compounds for protein processing.'

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO jumped 26.6% to settle at $1.38.

jumped 26.6% to settle at $1.38. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC rose 26.3% to close at $2.40. Tivic Health Systems, during May, reported a Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY gained 26% to close at $5.18. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Starry Group Holdings with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. XSPA gained 24.6% to close at $0.86.

gained 24.6% to close at $0.86. Secoo Holding Limited SECO rose 24% to settle at $0.2874. Secoo received approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.

Symbotic Inc. SYM gained 23.8% to close at $16.80.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT surged 22.9% to settle at $9.02.

Pharvaris N.V. PHVS jumped 22.1% to close at $27.50.

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC gained 21.9% to close at $3.67.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO climbed 21.8% to close at $7.67.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA gained 21.5% to close at $5.15.

gained 21.5% to close at $5.15. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. JRSH jumped 20.2% to settle at $6.70. Jerash Holdings’ board recently authorized a $3 million buyback.

Crexendo, Inc. CXDO surged 20.1% to settle at $3.23.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. LYEL jumped 20% to close at $5.46.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS rose 19.8% to close at $0.6201.

rose 19.8% to close at $0.6201. Zai Lab Limited ZLAB jumped 19.8% to close at $27.73. Zai Lab recently announced breakthrough therapy designations granted for Repotrectinib in China.

jumped 19.8% to close at $27.73. Zai Lab recently announced breakthrough therapy designations granted for Repotrectinib in China. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF jumped 19.6% to settle at $8.25. Rocky Mountain Chocolate, last month, posted Q4 EPS of $0.01.

jumped 19.6% to settle at $8.25. Rocky Mountain Chocolate, last month, posted Q4 EPS of $0.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA gained 19.1% to close at $4.93 after BRMO Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $19 price target.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND surged 18.8% to close at $1.52.

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ climbed 18.6% to close at $0.83.

REE Automotive Ltd. REE jumped 18.6% to close at $1.53.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY gained 18.4% to settle at $0.9323.

Lilium N.V. LILM gained 18% to close at $2.69.

Heritage Global Inc. HGBL jumped 17.8% to close at $1.55.

jumped 17.8% to close at $1.55. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT jumped 17.8% to close at $9.19. Cogent Biosciences recently announced a proposed public offering of $125 million of common stock.

jumped 17.8% to close at $9.19. Cogent Biosciences recently announced a proposed public offering of $125 million of common stock. Q&K International Group Limited QK gained 17.7% to settle at $1.60.

Velocity Financial, Inc. VEL rose 17.6% to close at $11.64.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO gained 17.5% to close at $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN jumped 17.5% to close at $3.70.

jumped 17.5% to close at $3.70. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO surged 17.3% to settle at $12.16. Akero Therapeutics announced a $25 million equity investment by Pfizer at $9.90 per share.

Quotient Limited QTNT gained 17.2% to settle at $0.3599.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN rose 17.2% to close at $5.94.

Synlogic, Inc. SYBX surged 16.6% to close at $1.04.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT jumped 16.4% to close at $1.42.

jumped 16.4% to close at $1.42. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO gained 16.4% to close at $ 10.96.

Allogene Therapeutics recently said that the FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to ALLO-501A for Large B Cell Lymphoma.

Stem, Inc. STEM rose 16.4% to settle at $7.30.

rose 16.4% to settle at $7.30. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares gained 16.3% to close at $3.56. The FDA's Advisory Committee recently unanimously backed Bluebird bio’s gene therapy for a rare blood disorder.

shares gained 16.3% to close at $3.56. The FDA's Advisory Committee recently unanimously backed Bluebird bio’s gene therapy for a rare blood disorder. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA rose 16.2% to close at $5.87.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS jumped 15.9% to settle at $0.4250.

Vaxart, Inc. VXRT gained 15.6% to close at $3.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX jumped 15.3% to close at $7.62.

Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 14.2% to close at $2.97.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE rose 13.7% to close at $9.36.

rose 13.7% to close at $9.36. Seagen Inc. SGEN shares rose 12.7% to close at $165.45. Merck is eyeing purchase of biotech Seagen, while other unnamed suitors are also eyeing Seagen, the Wall Street Journal said.

shares rose 12.7% to close at $165.45. Merck is eyeing purchase of biotech Seagen, while other unnamed suitors are also eyeing Seagen, the Wall Street Journal said. Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT rose 12% to close at $17.82.

rose 12% to close at $17.82. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares rose 10.9% to close at $5.39. Scholar Rock reported Phase 2 topaz trial extension data showing 'sizable and sustained motor function improvement at 24 months with apitegromab for non-ambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy.'

shares rose 10.9% to close at $5.39. Scholar Rock reported Phase 2 topaz trial extension data showing 'sizable and sustained motor function improvement at 24 months with apitegromab for non-ambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy.' Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS climbed 10.9% to close at $23.22.

Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT jumped 10.4% to close at $8.27.

jumped 10.4% to close at $8.27. Surrozen, Inc. SRZN gained 8.6% to close at $2.41. Surrozen recently initiated dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of SZN-043 for severe alcoholic hepatitis.

Losers Renovare Environmental, Inc RENO fell 64.7% to close at $0.06 on Friday.

fell 64.7% to close at $0.06 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN shares declined 58.3% to settle at $1.50 after the company terminated its Phase 2b/3 study of Dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease due to slow recruitment. The company suspended its guidance amid the termination.

shares declined 58.3% to settle at $1.50 after the company terminated its Phase 2b/3 study of Dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease due to slow recruitment. The company suspended its guidance amid the termination. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 51.5% to close at $1.48 after the company priced a $6 million offering.

fell 51.5% to close at $1.48 after the company priced a $6 million offering. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN declined 27.6% to close at $2.89. Advent Technologies recently announced it received notification of euro 782.1 million of funding from the Greek State for the IPCEI Green HiPo project.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 23% to close at $2.85.

Axcella Health Inc. AXLA dropped 22.7% to close at $1.80.

dropped 22.7% to close at $1.80. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI shares declined 20.5% to close at $4.23.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 19.3% to close at $6.16.

Equillium, Inc. EQ declined 16.7% to settle at $1.75.

NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE fell 16% to close at $5.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC dropped 15.7% to close at $2.42.

Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA fell 15.3% to close at $2.00.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI declined 15.2% to close at $2.45.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX fell 15.1% to settle at $8.51.

fell 15.1% to settle at $8.51. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT declined 14.7% to close at $2.32. Neptune Wellness appointed Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer.

declined 14.7% to close at $2.32. Neptune Wellness appointed Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer. Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR fell 14.5% to settle at $11.82.

Mesa Royalty Trust MTR declined 14.5% to close at $14.96.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG fell 14.4% to close at $27.52.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS dropped 14.4% to close at $0.78.

Alvotech Ordinary Shares ALVO fell 14.1% to close at $9.70.

fell 14.1% to close at $9.70. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dropped 14.1% to close at $2.0777. Heart Test Laboratories announced pricing of its IPO of 1.5 million units at a price of $4.25 per unit.

dropped 14.1% to close at $2.0777. Heart Test Laboratories announced pricing of its IPO of 1.5 million units at a price of $4.25 per unit. Athersys, Inc. ATHX fell 12.9% to close at $0.2789 after dropping more than 12% on Thursday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT declined 12.1% to close at $10.15.

declined 12.1% to close at $10.15. Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 10.4% to close at $2.23. Vivakor shares jumped 40% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.

fell 10.4% to close at $2.23. Vivakor shares jumped 40% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH dipped 10% to close at $10.64. B of A Securities downgraded Dream Finders Homes from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $18 to $10.5.

Range Resources Corporation RRC fell 9.9% to close at $26.29.

