Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Spirent Communications PLC provides communications technologies including networks, data centers, enterprise IT, mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things. The company operates in Networks and Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices segments. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Networks and Security segment that comprises Cloud IP, Application Security and Positioning lines of business with the aim of addressing the needs of the lab test market for Ethernet, Virtual, Data Center, applications test and timing for critical infrastructure.

Spirent Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spirent Communications (SPMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spirent Communications (OTCPK: SPMYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spirent Communications's (SPMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spirent Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Spirent Communications (SPMYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spirent Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Spirent Communications (SPMYY)?

A

The stock price for Spirent Communications (OTCPK: SPMYY) is $12.775 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:19:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spirent Communications (SPMYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2015.

Q

When is Spirent Communications (OTCPK:SPMYY) reporting earnings?

A

Spirent Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spirent Communications (SPMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spirent Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Spirent Communications (SPMYY) operate in?

A

Spirent Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.