SofTech Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and support of computer software solutions that enable companies to manage the lifecycle of their products from conception through design and manufacture, to service and disposal. The company's service offerings include consulting, training and discrete engineering services. These solutions include software technology offerings for computer-aided design, and product data management and collaboration technologies. In addition, the company offers a technology platform that allows data exchange between various third-party technology offerings known as the company's connector offering.