|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SofTech (OTCEM: SOFT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SofTech.
There is no analysis for SofTech
The stock price for SofTech (OTCEM: SOFT) is $0.002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:01:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 9, 1997.
SofTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SofTech.
SofTech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.