Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SofTech Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and support of computer software solutions that enable companies to manage the lifecycle of their products from conception through design and manufacture, to service and disposal. The company's service offerings include consulting, training and discrete engineering services. These solutions include software technology offerings for computer-aided design, and product data management and collaboration technologies. In addition, the company offers a technology platform that allows data exchange between various third-party technology offerings known as the company's connector offering.

SofTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SofTech (SOFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SofTech (OTCEM: SOFT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SofTech's (SOFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SofTech.

Q

What is the target price for SofTech (SOFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SofTech

Q

Current Stock Price for SofTech (SOFT)?

A

The stock price for SofTech (OTCEM: SOFT) is $0.002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:01:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SofTech (SOFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 9, 1997.

Q

When is SofTech (OTCEM:SOFT) reporting earnings?

A

SofTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SofTech (SOFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SofTech.

Q

What sector and industry does SofTech (SOFT) operate in?

A

SofTech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.