Headquartered in Yuyao, China, Sunny Optical is China's biggest handset camera modules maker and the world's largest handset lens sets manufacturer. Higher-margin lens sets are used on smartphones, vehicles, CCTVs, and augmented/virtual reality. Sunny Optical is a key beneficiary of the secular growth of mobile and vehicle cameras demand, as smartphone manufacturers seek differentiated camera features and as advanced driver-assistance systems witness rising adoption among automakers. The firm also manufactures optical instruments, such as high-end microscopes and optical measuring instruments. The company employs over 22,700 people as of June 2021.