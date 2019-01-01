QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.14/0.59%
52 Wk
21.13 - 32.09
Mkt Cap
25.5B
Payout Ratio
16.33
Open
-
P/E
27.73
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Headquartered in Yuyao, China, Sunny Optical is China's biggest handset camera modules maker and the world's largest handset lens sets manufacturer. Higher-margin lens sets are used on smartphones, vehicles, CCTVs, and augmented/virtual reality. Sunny Optical is a key beneficiary of the secular growth of mobile and vehicle cameras demand, as smartphone manufacturers seek differentiated camera features and as advanced driver-assistance systems witness rising adoption among automakers. The firm also manufactures optical instruments, such as high-end microscopes and optical measuring instruments. The company employs over 22,700 people as of June 2021.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (SNPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (OTCPK: SNPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunny Optical Tech (Gr)'s (SNPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr).

Q

What is the target price for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (SNPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr)

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (SNPTF)?

A

The stock price for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (OTCPK: SNPTF) is $23.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:04:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (SNPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr).

Q

When is Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (OTCPK:SNPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (SNPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunny Optical Tech (Gr).

Q

What sector and industry does Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) (SNPTF) operate in?

A

Sunny Optical Tech (Gr) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.