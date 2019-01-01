QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Senior PLC produces technology components and systems for original equipment manufacturers in aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets. The international company is divided into two divisions: aerospace and flexonics. Roughly two thirds of revenue comes from the aerospace division. Aerospace products are geared towards airframe, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines. Flexonics products focus on land vehicles and the energy space. They help monitor gas exhaust, mix and distribute fuel, and provide hoses and certain assemblies to improve industrial systems. The company's operations are located primarily in North America and Europe, and approximately half of total revenue is derived from the United States.

Senior Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Senior (SNIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senior (OTCPK: SNIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senior's (SNIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Senior.

Q

What is the target price for Senior (SNIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Senior

Q

Current Stock Price for Senior (SNIRF)?

A

The stock price for Senior (OTCPK: SNIRF) is $1.64 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:28:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senior (SNIRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Q

When is Senior (OTCPK:SNIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Senior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Senior (SNIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senior.

Q

What sector and industry does Senior (SNIRF) operate in?

A

Senior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.