|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Senior (OTCPK: SNIRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Senior.
There is no analysis for Senior
The stock price for Senior (OTCPK: SNIRF) is $1.64 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:28:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.
Senior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Senior.
Senior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.