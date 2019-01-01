Senior PLC produces technology components and systems for original equipment manufacturers in aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets. The international company is divided into two divisions: aerospace and flexonics. Roughly two thirds of revenue comes from the aerospace division. Aerospace products are geared towards airframe, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines. Flexonics products focus on land vehicles and the energy space. They help monitor gas exhaust, mix and distribute fuel, and provide hoses and certain assemblies to improve industrial systems. The company's operations are located primarily in North America and Europe, and approximately half of total revenue is derived from the United States.