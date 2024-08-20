Appian Expands Into Japan With OSTech Collaboration

Appian APPN is expanding its footprint into Japan with the recently announced collaboration with Outsourcing Technology of Japan (OSTech).
The partnership aims to achieve efficiency improvements in its business through process automation and low-code development on the Appian Platform.
OSTech expects to reduce the workload by approximately 25% through the Appian platform as it helps eliminate data silos and enables end-to-end visualization, integration, and automation of business processes across systems.
The collaboration helps Protrude, OSTech's dedicated IT integration services, offer enhanced process and digital transformation on the Appian Platform, focusing on BPMS and process automation.
APPN Stock Suffers From Sluggish Cloud Growth
Appian's shares declined 17.6% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Internet Software industry's return of 13.5% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 20.8%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Appian currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are AudioEye AEYE, VTEX VTEX, and Synchronoss SNCR. Each of the three stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
AudioEye shares have gained 312% in the year-to-date period.
VTEX shares have gained 7.1% year to date.
Synchronoss shares have gained 89.9% in the year-to-date period.
