Range
5.89 - 6.38
Vol / Avg.
99.9K/107.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.89 - 18.67
Mkt Cap
119.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.89
P/E
8.53
EPS
0.07
Shares
19.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Sharps Compliance Corp is a provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, the Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems, and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.070 0.0000
REV17.990M18.878M888.000K

Analyst Ratings

Sharps Compliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharps Compliance (SMED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharps Compliance's (SMED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sharps Compliance (SMED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting SMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 301.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharps Compliance (SMED)?

A

The stock price for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is $6.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharps Compliance (SMED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharps Compliance.

Q

When is Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) reporting earnings?

A

Sharps Compliance’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Sharps Compliance (SMED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharps Compliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharps Compliance (SMED) operate in?

A

Sharps Compliance is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.