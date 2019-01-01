Sharps Compliance Corp is a provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, the Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems, and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.