|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.070
|0.0000
|REV
|17.990M
|18.878M
|888.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sharps Compliance’s space includes: Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH), ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP), Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO), Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR).
The latest price target for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting SMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 301.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is $6.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sharps Compliance.
Sharps Compliance’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sharps Compliance.
Sharps Compliance is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.